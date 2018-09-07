Randolph Bancorp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: RNDB) is the holding company for Envision Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Established in 1851, the Bank maintains a forward-looking viewpoint to exceed the expectations of its customers through a ‘People and Tech’ approach that makes banking fast, efficient, and simple — allowing consumers and businesses to bank the way they want, where they want and when they want. As a top Massachusetts mortgage lender, Envision Bank also takes this approach from application to closing with every customer, from a first-time homebuyer to the homeowner who is ready to downsize. The Bank also offers a full suite of banking services for cash management and lending products for busy business owners, while not losing sight of the importance of developing personal relationships and a deep understanding of its customers’ needs. Envision Bank is proud to have been selected as one of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work 2020 winners and is committed to creating a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable work environment for all of its colleagues. For more information on Envision Bank, please visit www.envisionbank.com.